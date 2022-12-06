US Consul General, Jennifer Larson visits Women Safety Wing’s office

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:23 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Hyderabad: Jennifer A Larson, Consul General of the USA in Hyderabad, along with her team, visited the Women Safety Wing, Telangana Police, on December 5. Additional DGP Swati Lakra informed Jennifer Larson and her team about different initiatives, including She Teams, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), and Bharosa, taken up by the Telangana government and Women Safety Wing of Telangana police for the safety of women.

Jennifer Larson, who was impressed by the amazing work of the Telangana Police, took to Twitter to share the pictures from her visit to the Women Safety Wing office located in Lakdikapul.

“Incredible to see the amazing work @exchangealumni @SwatiLakra_IPS & @ts_womensafety are doing on behalf of women’s safety. From SHE Teams to @bharosahyd – which I was lucky enough to tour yesterday – we are all fortunate to have such innovative programs in #Telangana (sic),” Jennifer Larson tweeted.

Incredible to see the amazing work @exchangealumni @SwatiLakra_IPS & @ts_womensafety are doing on behalf of women’s safety. From SHE Teams to @bharosahyd – which I was lucky enough to tour yesterday – we are all fortunate to have such innovative programs in #Telangana. #16Days pic.twitter.com/W1ktoV2IjU — Jennifer Larson (@USCGHyderabad) December 6, 2022

Jennifer Larson has previously served as Director and acting DAS of the Office of India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Maldives Affairs before being appointed as the new US Consul General in Hyderabad on September 14, 2022. She earlier visited the historic Charminar and Qutb Shahi Heritage Park Complex in Hyderabad.