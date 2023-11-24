US Consulate implements new visa appointment policy in Hyderabad, other cities

In an official statement released on Friday, the Embassy announced, "All F, M, and J student visa applicants must use their own passport information when creating a profile and scheduling their visa appointment."

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:58 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Hyderabad: The US Embassy in India has introduced a new policy change aimed at curbing fraud and misuse within the visa appointment system. Starting from November 27, the consulate in Hyderabad and other cities will enforce this updated procedure.

The statement highlighted that applicants using incorrect passport details to set up a profile or book appointments will face rejection at the Visa Application Centers (VAC). Consequently, their appointments will be nullified, leading to forfeiture of the visa fee.

The Embassy further elaborated that individuals who inadvertently used incorrect passport information in their profile or appointment booking have the option to rectify this issue. They can either generate a new profile with the accurate passport details or access an existing profile containing the correct information to reschedule an appointment.

However, adjusting erroneous passport information may necessitate payment for a new visa fee receipt if the prior payment was linked to the incorrect passport data.

Moreover, the policy accommodates applicants who have recently renewed their passports or acquired new ones following the loss or theft of their old passport. Such individuals can present a photocopy or other evidence of their former passport number, allowing them to proceed with their scheduled appointment.

The US Embassy highlighted, “Applicants who have recently renewed their passport or obtained a new passport after the old passport was lost or stolen may bring a photocopy or other evidence of the old passport number, and they will be allowed to proceed with their appointment.”