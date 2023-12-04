US doctors visit Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:53 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Hyderabad: A team of doctors from the Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, United States are on a visit to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) to conduct training to hospital doctors and other care givers on Point of Care Ultrasound (POCUS).

The visit by the team of doctors from United States is a part of the MoU between Hospital for Special Surgery New York and Osmania General Hospital/Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad.

The training in Point of Care Ultrasound (POCUS) is done to train the doctors , especially Anesthesiologists working in operation theatres, emergency rooms and ICUs as part of their study to show how ultrasound can be used in resource limited settings to identify pathology of lungs, heart and abdominal organs including trauma for immediate action and treatment plan for effective and efficient patient management in such settings, Superintendent, OGH, Dr G Nagender said.

The international team of doctors who are conducting the POCUS training at OGH include Dr. Erica Tafuro, Dr. Lucia Lee and Dr. Jaison Haidar from the Hospital for Special Surgery, New York and Dr. Lars Knudsen from Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark.