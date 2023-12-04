Cyclone Michaung to impact Telangana, including Hyderabad; rainfall expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Hyderabad over the next three days, accompanied by cloudy skies.

Hyderabad: Cyclone Michaung is set to impact Telangana, including Hyderabad. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Hyderabad over the next three days, accompanied by cloudy skies. Maximum temperatures are expected to linger around 27 degrees Celsius during this period.

IMD reports that the severe Cyclonic Storm “Michaung” is anticipated to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam, near Bapatla, along the South Andhra Pradesh coast on December 5 (Tuesday) around forenoon. The cyclone is predicted to bring maximum sustained wind speeds ranging between 90-100 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 110 kmph.

“As a consequence of the cyclonic disturbance, the state is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at a few locations on Monday, with isolated instances of heavy rainfall,” the IMD forecast stated.

The intensity of the rainfall is expected to escalate on Tuesday, with forecasts suggesting widespread light to moderate rainfall across most areas and isolated instances of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the same region.