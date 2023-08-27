US firm Critical River to start operations in Nizamabad IT Hub

Critical River founder Anji Maram highlighted Nizamabad's robust infrastructure and connectivity facilities as key factors contributing to their decision

File Photo: Nizamabad IT Hub

Nizamabad: In a significant boost to the IT sector in Telangana’s Tier II cities, the US-based IT firm Critical River is all set to open its new office in Nizamabad. The company representatives led by founder Anji Maram met Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who is currently in the US.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister appreciated BRS NRI global coordinator Mahesh Bigala for his efforts in attracting the IT companies to Nizamabad. He assured all support for the growth of IT sector in Nizamabad, on behalf of the State government.

Critical River founder Anji Maram highlighted Nizamabad’s robust infrastructure and connectivity facilities as key factors contributing to their decision. Currently, this company is operating in California, Hyderabad and Vijayawada with 1,000 employees.

Mahesh Bigala who facilitated the meeting, said Critical River representatives had already visited the IT Hub in Nizamabad and were now eager to establish their presence as part of their expansion plans.

The Nizamabad IT Hub has been steadily attracting IT firms, indicating the region’s growing prominence in the technology sector. The collaboration with Critical River Company marks another significant for Nizamabad towards becoming a thriving IT hub, creating new job opportunities and promoting economic growth in the region.

Principal Secretary (IT and Industries) Jayesh Ranjan and other officials were present.

