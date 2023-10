US President Joe Biden Visits Israel To Address The War | Israel-Hamas War

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has officially confirmed that President Joe Biden will embark on a visit to Israel on October 18.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:09 AM, Wed - 18 October 23

Hyderabad: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has officially confirmed that President Joe Biden will embark on a visit to Israel on October 18. During this visit, President Biden is expected to engage in discussions with Israeli officials regarding their strategies to minimise civilian casualties during military operations.

Watch: