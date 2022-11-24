Use innovations for positive cause: Medak MLA

Talking about ever-advancing mobile technology, Medak MLA M Padma Devendar Reddy said phones must be used for positive benefits.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

MLA M Padmadevendar Reddy is talking to students on their experiments during the District Inspire exhibition in Medak on Thursday.

Medak: Medak MLA M Padma Devendar Reddy has said that innovation must be used for a positive cause.

Addressing students after inaugurating the Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) District Fair in Medak on Thursday, the MLA said the scientists invented atomic power which could be used for both positive and negative causes. Talking about ever-advancing mobile technology, she said phones must be used for positive benefits. She lamented that the younger generation was misusing mobiles.

Saying that the scientists in today’s world were discovering anything in less time because of facilities, she said that the medicines and vaccinations for Covid-19 were made within a few months.

The MLA said that the students and teachers were forced to travel to Sangareddy, the headquarters of the erstwhile Medak district, to participate in the science exhibitions in the past when the Medak district was not formed. However, Reddy said now many students has got opportunities to display their innovations in Medak. She went around the science fair interacting with the students who put their experiments on display.