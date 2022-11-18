TS leads in effective implementation of USAID’S Forest Plus programme

Published: Updated On - 01:50 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

Hyderabad: Telangana is leading in effective implementation of the USAID’s Forest Plus aimed at better management of forests for sustainable development and economic growth that meets local needs and address global environmental challenges. The five-year programme initiated in December 2018 is being implemented in three landscapes at Gaya, Bihar, Thiruvanthapuram, Kerala and erstwhile Medak district in Telangana.

Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy launched the Decision Support System (DSS) – Agroforestry, developed under USAID in determining appropriate species and agroforestry practices for non-forest land. It is a web-based integrated system with Geospatial layers and biophysical attributes like rainfall, temperature, topography and soil properties.

Speaking on the occasion, the Forest Minister said the Forest Plus 2.0 achieved different targets and developed technologies such as VAN system for collection of inventory data for working plan preparations across the State, covering 56 divisions. VAN system is a mobile app for collecting data, a cloud-based data repository and a web portal for analysis.

Telangana is the only State to complete the data collection using VAN system for the entire State, he said. Regarding the DSS-Agroforestry developed in Medak, the Minister said it helps in landscape managers and planners in making informed decisions on the adoption of suitable tree species for agro forestry, farmland and other non-forest areas to develop sustainable land use practices.

Under the value chain activities, he said the programme established model home stays near Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary area in Medak, developed the nature camp modules and sites for the school children to enjoy nature and learn about biodiversity and wildlife. In addition to these measures, model leaf plate units were established at Ramayanpet, Japtishivanoor and Jhansi Lingapur to help the marginal communities to enhance their livelihoods and developed strategies for custard apples, Moringa value chains in Medak with the support of District Rural Development agency, the Minister said.

Appreciating the State’s green cover initiatives, especially Haritha Haram, US Consulate General Hyderabad Chief (Political-Economic section) Sean Ruthe said Telangana was a role model for the entire India for its innovative forestry programmes.