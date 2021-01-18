Use modern technology for better yield: Srinivas Goud

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said farm operations had increased significantly due to the proactive measures of the State government including construction of numerous irrigation projects.

Mahabubnagar: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud called upon farmers on Monday to use modern technology in agriculture to achieve higher yields. Farmers are facing problems during paddy transplantation due to shortage of labour which can be overcome by using paddy transplantation machines in an easy manner, he said.

Launching paddy transplantation machines at Kota Kadira village in Mahabubnagar district on Monday, the Minister himself transplanted paddy saplings in the agriculture fields using the machinery procured by the Agriculture department for the benefit of farmers. He said farm operations had increased significantly due to the proactive measures of the State government including construction of numerous irrigation projects.

“In erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, Mahabubnagar district was synonymous with water shortage even for drinking water with Mahabubnagar town receiving drinking water once a fortnight. However, the State government is not only supplying drinking water across the district today, but also providing irrigation water and uninterrupted power supply to agriculture fields in the State. Farmers are cultivating their lands without any difficulty due to the State government’s Rythu Bandhu farm incentive programme and timely supply of fertilisers and seed,” he said.

Srinivas Goud expressed happiness over educated youth turning to agriculture and that even those who had previously migrated abroad for higher studies or livelihood, were returning to take up farming in their native places. He advised them to make optimum use of modern technology to ease their cultivation at various stages. He directed Additional Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar and the District Agriculture Officer to set up modern planters in all mandals of Mahabubnagar Assembly constituency and examine the possibility of supplying them to farmers for subsidised rate.

Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha chairman Rajeshwar Goud, Rythu Bandhu Samithi convenor Gopal yadav, district agriculture officer Sucharitha and other officials were present.

