Use packaged ‘Bhagiratha’ water bottles in govt offices: KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday directed the officials to encourage people to drink fresh and safe drinking water being supplied through Mission Bhagiratha by the State government. He wanted them to use the packaged drinking water bottles made available under the Mission Bhagiratha brand in all government offices – from gram panchayats to the State Secretariat.

The Chief Minister observed that all minerals were in adequate quantities in packaged drinking water bottles supplied under Mission Bhagiratha brand. He also appealed to the people to drink Mission Bhagiratha packaged drinking water.

