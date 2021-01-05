Use sustainable materials in construction activities: Dr Srinivas Voggu

“There is a need to use more of sustainable materials in construction of structures and identification of materials which are sustainable with nature,” he said

Warangal Urban: Stating that the construction industry in India was one of the largest economic activities, Dr Srinivas Voggu, Senior Principal Scientist at the CSIR-Structural Engineering Research Centre (CSIR-SERC), Chennai, said the sector was growing rapidly but it also posed environmental challenges. “There is a need to use more of sustainable materials in construction of structures and identification of materials which are sustainable with nature,” he said.

The Department of Civil Engineering (CE), Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal, (KITSW) is organizing an AICTE, New Delhi, sponsored Short Term Training Program as STTP-II titled “Sustainable Materials and Resilient Structures-Philosophy, Design, Implementation and Performance” from January 4.

Inaugurating the STTP online on Monday, Dr Srinivas said the STTP would also focus on sustainable methods and material in the construction industry. “It will be very helpful for engineering faculty, research scholars and students,” he added.

KITSW Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that the objectives of the STTP are to provide awareness on sustainable construction to all the stakeholders, to implement principles involved in adopting sustainable practices and understand the concept of life cycle assessment in building assessment. “The participants should make use of this technology platform to share and update your eco-friendly sustainable technical knowledge,” he added.

The STTP Coordinator, Professor and Head, Department of CE, M Veera Reddy said that there were more than 100 faculty members from across the country and more number of scholars and students were participating in the STTP. Associate Professor of Chemistry and PRO Dr D Prabhakara Chary and staff were present at the inaugural event. MP (Rajya Sabha), KITSW secretary and correspondent, Capt V Lakshmikantha Rao and KITSW treasurer, P Narayana Reddy appreciated the civil engineering department for conducting the STTP.

