UST, Hysea set up digital lab in Hyderabad

The lab equipped with computers, furniture, power back-ups, high-speed broadband internet connection, and a salaried IT teacher, will help around 300 service home students.

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Digital transformation solutions provider UST has collaborated with Hysea and Nirmaan Organisation to set up a digital lab at Women and Child Welfare Department service home in Ameerpet in Hyderabad. The initiative was in support of the Disruptive Digital Intervention (DDI) programme.

With a mission to bridge the digital divide among the students at government and private schools, the new programme commits to make a difference in the lives of young girls who may have faced issues like gender-based inequalities, discrimination, oppression, violence, and inhuman values at a very tender age.

The lab equipped with computers, furniture, power back-ups, high-speed broadband internet connection, and a salaried IT teacher, will help around 300 service home students who are studying polytechnic to learn the basics of computers.

“We feel humbled to be associated with Hysea, Nirmaan Organization, and Women and Child Welfare Department to spread digital literacy and empower young girls,” said Harilal Neelakantan, UST Hyderabad Center Head.

Bharani K Aroll, President, Hysea, said, “The DDI initiative was launched in 2017 now reaches more than 13,500 students from government schools. Our target is to reach more than 50,000 students through the programme.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .