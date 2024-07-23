Usual bonhomie witnessed on first day of session missing in Telangana Assembly

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 July 2024, 04:55 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The bonhomie that used to be witnessed on the first day of the session of the Legislative Assembly, where legislators used to greet each other with a warm hug, shake hands, exchange jokes and pleasantries, was missing this time.

Only a few members exchanged greetings and pleasantries and spent some time with each other. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar walked over to the Opposition benches and shook hands with BRS Members KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao and others. BJP Legislative Party leader A Maheswar Reddy hugged Ponnam Prabhakar and exchanged greetings.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who entered the House at the last minute along with Health Minister C Damodara Raja Narasimha, directly went to his seat. A few Congress members went to his seat and wished him.

While members of the Congress and the principal opposition party BRS donned their traditional khandwas, the BJP members wore green scarves instead of saffron. The MLAs of AIMIM party came to the Assembly clad in traditional sherwani. However, their floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi was not present.

Since the day’s session was to pay homage to former BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha Sayanna, the atmosphere in the House was calm and members were looking relaxed.