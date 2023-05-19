Utilise Dalit Bandhu to develop status: Karimnagar Collector advises dalits

Collector said that besides developing their status, a number of dalits became role models by reaching higher position by establishing different businesses under dalit bandhu scheme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan advised dalits to develop their status by utilizing Dalit Bandhu scheme introduced by the state government for social and economic growth of the community.

Five dalits from Jammikunta municipality have set up a painting shop in Karimangar. Inaugurating the shop on Friday, Collector said that besides developing their status, a number of dalits became role models by reaching higher position by establishing different businesses under dalit bandhu scheme.

Stating that there was no use in merely establishing different units, he said that it was necessary to take steps to attract customers by modifying their businesses to meet market demand. Zilla Parish Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, trainee collector Lenin Vatsal Toppo, SC Corporation special officer Suresh, ED Nagarjuna, district industries manager Naveen, DYSO Rajaveeru were present.

