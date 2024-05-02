‘UTS’ Mobile Application for Rail passengers to book unreserved tickets

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 May 2024, 04:22 PM

Hyderabad: To encourage more rail passengers use ‘UTS’ Mobile Application which provides hassle free and convenient ticketing system for passengers purchasing unreserved tickets, Indian Railway has relaxed the distance restriction facilitating more convenience to the unreserved passengers.

The previous outer distance restriction limit for using the app to purchase unreserved paperless tickets which was 20 km and 50 km for suburban and non-suburban stations, has been removed. The rail users can purchase tickets from any place without any distance restriction.

Accordingly, now, paperless unreserved journey or platform or season tickets can be purchased from any location beyond five meters from the railway premises for both suburban and non-suburban stations.

It works on smart phones with Android, IOS and Windows versions of operating system and the same can be downloaded free of cost.

The main benefits of the app are that passengers can purchase paperless unreserved journey, platform and season tickets through their mobile as per their convenience without standing in the queue at booking counters.

The payment can be made through wallets like R-Wallet, traditional wallets or through internet banking.