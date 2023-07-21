Indian Railway introduces concept of ‘Economy Meals’

Published Date - 02:54 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: To provide quality, hygienic meals at an affordable price to the rail passengers, Indian Railway has introduced the concept of “Economy Meals”.

To implement the project under its limits, the South Central Railway (SCR) has identified four stations – Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Renigunta and Guntakal railway stations.

As part of this, two types of meals will be offered at affordable cost to the rail passengers, particularly to those travelling in the general coaches. The price of the economy meal is Rs. 20, while the combo meal is priced at Rs. 50.

These meals will be served through extended service counters of Kitchen units of Refreshments Rooms and Jan Aahars of IRCTC (Indian Railway Tourism and Catering Service) situated at the railway stations.

The service counters will be placed on the platform near general coaches so that a large number of passengers can avail the service. The menu also has provision for South Indian items as well.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain, said the provision of economy meals will be particularly useful to the general passengers.