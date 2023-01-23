Uttam demands restoration of old pension schemes for Central, State govt employees

Uttam Kumar Reddy said it was unfortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao were both turning a deaf ear to the demand of Central and State employees for the restoration of old pension scheme

Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy speaking at a meeting of the employees union of Railway Mail Service at Sundarayya Vignana Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday demanded abolition of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for Central and State government employees.

Speaking at a meeting of the employees union of Railway Mail Service at Sundarayya Vignana Bhavan here, Uttam Kumar Reddy said it was unfortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao were both turning a deaf ear to the demand of Central and State employees for the restoration of the old pension scheme.

Congress party has restored the old pension scheme in four States where it is in power, he said. “We have restored the old pension scheme in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh and the JMM-led UPA government in Jharkhand,” he said.

He said that the National Joint Council of Action (NJCA) comprising over 50 Central and State employee unions has been demanding the restoration of OPS, but the Modi government was not responding.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that it was due to the wrong economic policies of the Modi government that the country’s wealth has gone into the hands of only a few corporates.