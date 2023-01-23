Telangana: Bandi Sanjay demands scrapping of GO 317

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay alleged that GO MS No 317 was denying teachers their rights

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Alleging that GO MS No 317 was denying teachers their rights, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has demanded the State government to scrap the GO.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Sanjay said hundreds of teachers were suffering due to the lacunae in the GO and that it was high time that it should be scrapped. As transfers of spouses have been stopped in 13 districts, hundreds of teachers are facing hardship, he pointed out.

“If the government fails to withdraw the GO, teachers will be forced to go on strike against it,” he said.