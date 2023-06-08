Uttam urges Centre to setup military museum at Suryapet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Suryapet: Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday urged the centre for setting up of military museum at Suryapet in the name of Colonel Santosh Babu.

Unveiling a statue of Galwan Valley war hero Colonel Santosh Babu at Kodad, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Colonel Santosh Babu, displaying exceptional courage and leadership, fought valiantly to safeguard India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. The sacrifices made by Colonel Santosh Babu and the 20 jawans in Galwan Valley incident would forever remain in the hearts of Indians, he said, adding that a military museum should be set up at Suryapet in memory of Colonel Santosh Babu.

Santosh Babu’s parents Bikkumalla Upender and Manjula were present.

