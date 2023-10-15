Adityanath extends Navratri greetings to people

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also wished the people of the state on the first day of Navratri.

By PTI Published Date - 01:20 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday wished the people of the state on the start of the Navratri festival and hoped for happiness and prosperity everywhere.

In a post in Hindi on X, Adityanath said, “Wish all devotees and residents of the state a very happy and prosperous ‘Shardiya Navratri’, the great festival of worship of all forms of Adishakti Maa Bhagwati! May the grace of Mother of the Universe rest upon the world and may health, happiness and prosperity be everywhere.”

In another post, he said, “The first day of ‘Shardiya Navratri’ is dedicated to the worship of Shakti Swaroopa Maa Shailaputri. Goddess Maa irrigates the devotees with the blessings of honour and health. I wish the people of the state and devotees a glorious life and good health from Mother.”

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also wished the people of the state on the first day of Navratri.