Uttarakhand CM Dhami pays tribute to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary

By ANI Published Date - 02:21 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday paid tributes to former President of India and Bharat Ratna Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), CM Dhami paid his respects and offered floral tributes to the late President of India at the Chief Minister’s residence in Dehradun.

The Chief Minister also extended his heartiest greetings to all the educationists on ‘Teacher’s Day’ who have played an invaluable role in building the nation and society, said the CMO.

Radhakrishnan was born as Sarvepalli Radha Krishnayya into a Telugu-speaking family of Sarvepalli Veeraswami and Sithamma. He was the second born of three siblings in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu.

After Radhakrishnan became the President of India, some of his students and friends requested him to allow them to celebrate his birthday, on 5 September.

His birthday has since been celebrated as Teacher’s Day in India.

A philosopher-author and India’s second President, he was born on September 5, 1888. His contribution to the field of education is exemplary.

The tradition to celebrate Teachers’ Day began in 1962 to honour the former president and all the teachers across the country.