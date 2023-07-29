Uttarakhand: Tigress found deceased in Dhela range of Corbett Reserve

By PTI Published Date - 02:50 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Representational Image.

Ramnagar: A tigress was found dead on Saturday in Sawaldeh forest area of Dhela range under the Corbett Tiger Reserve, an official said.

Giving the information, Deputy Director of the Reserve Digant Nayak said the age of the tigress should have been around five years.

Post-mortem is being conducted in accordance with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, he said.

The exact cause of its death will be known after the post-mortem report comes, he said.

However, prima facie it seems to have died in a territorial fight for supremacy with another big cat, the CTR official said.