Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation Updates | Uttarkashi News | Telangana Today

Rescue operations continue in the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse incident, with 40 trapped workers

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:56 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Rescue operations continue in the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse incident, with 40 trapped workers. The central government is providing all the rescue equipment and resources to the Uttarakhand government. The central government and the Uttarakhand government brought mutual coordination to the rescue of the workers. Heavy machines arrived this morning for the rescue operation today.