Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operations (Day 5) | Uttarkashi News

Currently, food and water are provided inside the tunnel. The NHIDCL Tunnel Project Director confirms machine installation completion and is confident of a successful rescue today.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Rescue operations continue for the fifth day in the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse incident, with 40 trapped workers. The workers were to be taken to the Rishikesh AIIMS for treatment. Currently, food and water are provided inside the tunnel. The NHIDCL Tunnel Project Director confirms machine installation completion and is confident of a successful rescue today.