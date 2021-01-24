UV sanitisation kiosk installed at Secunderabad railway station

Facilitating the 360-degree sanitisation of luggage with the help of UV rays, the recently launched kiosk is aimed at ensuring safe travel amid the pandemic

Hyderabad: Offering protection for passengers from the risks of Covid-19 infection, Secunderabad railway station has now got UV sanitisation and baggage wrapping services kiosk.

Facilitating the 360-degree sanitisation of luggage with the help of UV rays, the recently launched kiosk is aimed at ensuring safe travel amid the pandemic. The baggage sanitisation and wrapping kiosk has been installed near the entrance of Secunderabad railway station.

The kiosk treats bags and suitcases with UV rays and also wraps them to ward off Covid-19. It sanitises the luggage in 20 seconds.

According to operators, the bag/luggage sanitisation facility costs Rs 10, while the wrapping facility is available at Rs 50 per bag. Passengers can use wrapping facilities throughout their journey and protect their luggage from Covid-19 infection, said an operator.

The kiosk has two machines, with one used to sanitise the passengers’ luggage and the other used to wrap the bag in plastic sheets. Both these services are optional and passengers can voluntarily get their luggage sanitized by paying the nominal fees.

“UV sanitisation and baggage wrapping service kiosk have been made operational to help protect travellers from Covid-19. As part of the inaugural offer, luggage wrapping charges also include the sanitisation cost of the luggage,” said an official.

This apart, Secunderabad railway station is also having a medical protection kiosk. In this facility, passengers need to insert the required money and collect sanitisers, masks and gloves.

