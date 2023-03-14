Vaa Vaathi full video song released

The biggest reason for the success of Vaa Vaathi is the mesmerising vocals of Shweta Mohan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:12 AM, Tue - 14 March 23

By Kiran,

Hyderabad: Vaa Vaathi (Mastaaru Mastaaru in Telugu) from Dhanush‘s latest film Vaathi (Sir in Telugu) has been a sensation in recent times. Just like the film, the song has also become a blockbuster.

The super melody has won the hearts of crores of audiences and racked up millions of views on YouTube and other social media platforms with just its lyrical version. Today, the makers of Vaathi (Sir) have officially released the video song for Vaa Vaathi on YouTube.

The biggest reason for the success of Vaa Vaathi is the mesmerising vocals of Shweta Mohan. They are just magical and sweet. However, the video song too gets similar attention from the audiences.

This is because of the beautiful chemistry between the leads, Samyuktha Menon and Dhanush. As we all know that the song has the situation of the female lead falling for the male lead and singing the melody as a dedication of her love towards him, all the central focus is on Samyuktha, and she killed it with her expressions. Long way to go for the actress. Vaa Vaathi equally has some fine visuals from the Dop Yuvraj.

Sir was the first film for Dhanush to get a direct release in Telugu. The film has crossed 100 crores in gross at the box office and registered a grand welcome for Dhanush to Tollywood. Credit goes to the director Venky Atluri and the production company Sithara Entertainment. Meanwhile, one cannot forget the music and score provided by GV Prakash Kumar for the film, who gave us a gem of a melody like Vaa Vaathi.

Watch The video: