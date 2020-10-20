Vaagdevi Engineering College inks MoU with AWS Academy

In a press note released here on Tuesday, College Principal Dr Prakash said that they had received the relevant documents of the MoU online on Monday

Published: 8:04 pm

Warangal Urban: The Computer Science Department (CSE) of the Vaagdevi College of Engineering, Bollikunta, near here entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with world renowned Amazon Web Services (AWS) Academy. In a press note released here on Tuesday, College Principal Dr Prakash said that they had received the relevant documents of the MoU online on Monday. “As per the MoU, the AWS Academy will offer free coaching to the student of the CSE which help them to land a well-paid job in the fastest growing industries,” he said. It is aid that AWS Academy provides with a free, ready-to-teach cloud computing curriculum that prepares students to pursue industry-recognised certifications and in-demand cloud jobs.

The curriculum helps educators stay at the forefront of AWS Cloud innovation so that they can equip students with the skills they need to get hired in one of the fastest-growing industries. College Secretary Dr Ch Devender Reddy and Joint Secretary Dr Ch Satyapal Reddy have congratulated officials of the college who helped to ink the MoU with AWS Academy. VEC Principal Dr P Prasad Rao, CSE, HoD, Dr V Janaki, Dr Kumar and Vice-Principal Dr Tirupathi Rao played a role in entering the MoU.

