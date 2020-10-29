Vaagdevi Engineering College to hold international conference on Dec 28

By participating in the conference, the research scholars can learn about skills like report writing, thesis writing, research methods, etc

By | Published: 11:12 pm

Warangal Urban: Vaagdevi College of Engineering will hold an international conference on ‘Research in Science, Engineering, Technology and Management (ICRSETM-2020)” on Dec 28 via online, Principal Dr K Prakash said on Thursday.

In a press statement, he said that the research papers accepted at the conference would be published in the reputed Elsevier and SCOPUS indexed journals. By participating in the conference, the research scholars can learn about skills like report writing, thesis writing, research methods, etc.,. Students of all the engineering departments, science and management departments can also participate in the conference. For more details, candidates may visit the website “http://www.icrsetm.com”www.icrsetm.com” or call at 99519 70748. A poster of the conference has been released at the campus here on Thursday.

