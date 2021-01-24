Vaccine first, say Andhra Pradesh govt staff

By | Published: 12:34 am

Amaravati: Several leaders of Andhra Pradesh State Government employees’ associations have urged the government and also the State Election Commission to postpone the panchayat elections in the state till their frontline personnel were administered the two doses of COVID vaccine.

Their Joint Action Committee president Bopparaju and general secretary YV Rao said it was not fair to conduct the elections putting their lives at risk in the COVID. The vaccination process began on January

16 and it would take at least a couple of months to complete it, they pointed out. “It is only proper that the employees are put on poll duty only after their vaccination. We wonder why the SEC wants to go ahead with the elections in spite of the request from the government and our employees. And the election process is not a one-day affair and we have to mingle with the voters for nearly one month.

As many as 1.4 lakh polling stations have to be inspected and the ballot boxes and election material has to be distributed to all parts of the state,” they pointed out.

The JAC leaders also criticised the action of State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar who had sacked a Joint Director rank officer for going on leave for one day and issued notices to senior officials for taking departmental action.

