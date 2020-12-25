Vaikunta Ekadasi: Devotees make beeline to Vishnu temples in Hyderabad

From the early hours, the temples across the city received large number of devotees who participated in special rituals, discourses, pujas organised by the temple managements

By | Published: 10:13 pm

Hyderabad: Devotees across the city thronged temples, especially Vishnu temples, to offer prayers on the occasion of the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi on Friday.

From the early hours, the temples across the city received large number of devotees who participated in special rituals, discourses, pujas organised by the temple managements.

Large number of devotees turned up at TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Temple, Himayathnagar, to witness the elaborate rituals and puja during the annual Vaikhunta Ekadasi celebrations.

From the wee hours of Friday, devotees made a beeline to Swayambhu Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Golden Temple, Banjara Hills, of Hare Krishna Movement (HKM), Hyderabad to witness Abhishekam to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Utsava Vigraha with varieties of flowers, fruit juices and pancha dravyas.

This year’s Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations in Hyderabad were unique, as temple managements, in addition to making arrangements for the celebrations, rituals, discourses and Maha Aarti, also took up elaborate Covid-19 precautions including making masks mandatory for devotees in temple premises, ensuring that hand sanitizers were available for all and maintaining physical distancing.

