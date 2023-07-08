Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s upcoming action entertainer ‘Aadikeshava’ to release on Aug 18

Published Date - 09:20 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

Hyderabad: Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas have been coming up with different, interesting content. The production houses have been involved in delivering major hits and now, they are gearing up to release ‘Aadikeshava’.

Upcoming mega hero Panja Vaisshnav Tej and recent sensation Sreeleela have paired up for this action entertainer for the first time.

Srikanth N Reddy is directing the film to engage and entertain Telugu action film lovers across the world with a bang.

The adrenaline rush-inducing action teaser of ‘Aadikeshava’ has become viral and created unprecedented hype and overwhelming buzz for the film. The recently-released cool teaser for Sreeleela’s birthday has impressed young audiences too.

Movie lovers are eagerly waiting for the movie. And ending the wait, ‘Aadikeshava’ is now scheduled to hit the screens on August 18, worldwide.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the film and Srikara Studios is presenting the film. National Award-winning Malayalam star actor Joju George is debuting in Telugu with the film. Lovely actor Aparna Das and yesteryear actor Radikaa Sarathkumar are also part of the cast.

National Award-winning composer GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music while another National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli is editing the film.

More updates about ‘Aadikeshava’ are eagerly awaited.