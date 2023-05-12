Valedictory of Mathematics Association held at NITW

The valedictory function of the Mathematics Association for the academic year 2022-23 was held at the NITW here on Friday

05:19 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Warangal: The valedictory function of the Mathematics Association for the academic year 2022-23 was held at the NITW here on Friday. Director Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi, who was the chief guest, stressed the importance of Mathematics as the language of all engineering branches.

He also commended the Mathematics Association for its various events organized during the academic year 2022-23 as the association organised various programmes aimed at enhancing students’ mathematical skills and promoting a love for the subject.

Prof B Sri Padmavati from the School of Mathematics and Statistics at the University of Hyderabad delivered a talk on “Overview of general boundary conditions in stokes flow”. While Prof H P Rani, Head of the Mathematics Department, presided over the function.