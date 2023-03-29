Springspree’ 23: Nearly 8,000 students to participate in NITW cultural fest

Film star and politician Pawan Kalyan will be the chief guest for the inaugural programme of Springspree' 23 on the evening of April 6, said NITW Director Prof NV Ramana Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:21 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

NITW Director Prof NV Ramana Rao addressing the press meet on Wednesday.

Warangal: Around 8000 students from various institutions are expected to participate in Springspree 2023, the annual cultural festival of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal. The event will be organised from April 7 to 9, said NITW Director Prof NV Ramana Rao here on Wednesday.

“Film star and politician Pawan Kalyan will be the chief guest for the inaugural programme on the evening of April 6,” he said. “A theme for an event represents the soul of any programme. With this thought in mind Springspree 23 announced its theme “Kaladhvani” by instilling a unique cultural fervor in the NITW community,” he said. So far four pre-events like the Holi celebrations, village visit, ethnic night, lantern night and celebrity interaction have been conducted.

Pro-shows, Tollywood Night, DJ Night and Bollywood Night will be held on April 7, 8 and 9 respectively.