Podcast session held during SpringSpree at NITW

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Warangal: As part of Spring Spree cultural fest, NITW Podcasts conducted a ‘Let’s Talk – 2 with Suma Kanakala’ interactive session at the Ambedkar Learning Centre, NITW.

The popular anchor shared memories of her childhood and her journey from a Kuchipudi dancer to a noted anchor. She also interacted with students and answered their questions.

A mock event called IPL Auction was also conducted. ‘Nukkad Natak’, a drama about the impact of social media on daily lives, was also performed.