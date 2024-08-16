Revanth claiming credit for BRS govt’s accomplishments: KT Rama Rao

People of Telangana recognize the efforts of the BRS government and would not be swayed by "outrageous lies" of the Congress administration.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao challenged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s attempts to take credit for the accomplishments during the BRS regime. He asserted that the efforts of the previous BRS government cannot be undermined through such actions.Referring to the Chief Minister’s remarks, Rama Rao said the former took credit for creation of 30,000 jobs, Cognizant’s new campus in Hyderabad, and construction of the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme. “How many times the government would try to take credit for initiatives and accomplishments that a result of efforts of the BRS government,” he asked.

The BRS workng president dismissed attempts to attribute the successes of the BRS government to the current Congress administration, stating that such efforts to mislead the public would not succeed. He stated that the people of Telangana recognize the efforts of the BRS government and would not be swayed by “outrageous lies” of the Congress administration.

“Only when you initiate a project and accomplish it, it becomes a symbol of your efficiency,” he asserted. He expressed confidence that the State’s four crore citizens would continue to stand by the achievements made under the BRS’s leadership, rejecting any attempts to diminish their contributions.