Revanth claiming credit for BRS govt’s accomplishments: KT Rama Rao

People of Telangana recognize the efforts of the BRS government and would not be swayed by "outrageous lies" of the Congress administration.
The BRS workng president dismissed attempts to attribute the successes of the BRS government to the current Congress administration, stating that such efforts to mislead the public would not succeed. He stated that the people of Telangana recognize the efforts of the BRS government and would not be swayed by “outrageous lies” of the Congress administration.
“Only when you initiate a project and accomplish it, it becomes a symbol of your efficiency,” he asserted. He expressed confidence that the State’s four crore citizens would continue to stand by the achievements made under the BRS’s leadership, rejecting any attempts to diminish their contributions.