16 Coach Secunderabad – Tirupati Vande Bharat Express begins its journey with more than 100 percent patronage

03:41 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Hyderabad: Reflecting the huge popularity of the Secunderabad –Tirupati– Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express, the first trip of the train with double the number of coaches, began its journey with 109 per cent patronage on Wednesday.

Since the introduction of the Secunderabad – Tirupati – Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express, the train has seen huge response from the passengers which was reflected in the consistent high patronage, more than 130 per cent, of the train in both directions.

In view of the demand from the passengers, Indian Railways has doubled the number of coaches in the train from the earlier composition of 8 coaches to 16 coaches starting May 17.

The seating capacity of the train accordingly is now more than double from 530 to 1,128 seats. This includes 104 seats in Executive Class and another 1,024 seats in Chair Car. The South Central Railway has also reduced the travel time of the journey in each direction by 15 minutes covering the distance in 8 hrs 15 minutes, instead of the earlier 8 hrs 30 minutes.