Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express to get extra 16 coaches from May 17

Kishan Reddy took to Twitter and announced that an extra 16 coaches will be added to the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:20 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Tirumala: The rush for the Secunderabad to Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train has increased as the travel time is just eight hours. The passengers and pilgrims traveling to Tirumala have faced inconveniences in making reservations.

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express has eight coaches: seven AC coaches and one executive coach. Earlier, several complaints were raised over the issue with Union Minister Kishan Reddy. Union Minister Kishan Reddy questioned railway officials over the reducing the number of coaches and said he is in talks with South Central Railways to add 16 more coaches for the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy took to Twitter and announced that an extra 16 coaches will be added to the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express from May 17. “Owing to persistent demand from passengers and 100% occupancy, I am glad to announce that starting Wednesday, 17th May the 20701/20702 Secunderabad-Tirupati-Secunderabad #VandeBharat Express will be running with 16 coaches instead of 8.” tweeted Union Minister Kishan Reddy.

He also stated that the 20701 SC-TPTY train will depart 15 minutes later at 6:15 AM from Secunderabad station and arrive at Tirupati at the same time of 14:30. The return train will start from Tirupati at 15:15 hrs and reach Secunderabad 15 minutes earlier at 23:30 hrs.