Vanessa Hudgens impresses in her stylish attire at MTV Awards

Hollywood actor Vanessa Hudgens spiced up the red carpet on Sunday with her sleek and chic look at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time Special.

According to E! News, the 31-year-old actor slayed it completely at the star-studded show and made jaws drop with her simplistically striking Versace black mini dress, which gave off major Posh Spice vibes. The High School Musical alum seemed to have taken a page out of the former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham’s fashion book as she accessorised with peep-toe platform heels, a statement-making gold necklace, and layered chunky gold bracelets.

Vanessa’s stylish attire wasn’t the only thing people swooned over for; her beauty seemed just as glamorous. She rocked a smoky-eyed makeup along with thick cat-eye and dramatic false lashes, along with a slick-straight lob that was parted in the middle for her hair but chose to keep the rest of her face simple. She completed her look with a matte nude lipstick which made her look gorgeous in totality.

Ahead of the event, in an interview with People she raved about the opportunity to host the first-ever MTV GOAT awards, she said “I’m really excited about a lot of things for the show this year”.