Varala Anand wins Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:00 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Karimnagar: Writer and film critic, Varala Anand was selected for the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award for the year 2022. He has been selected for the award for translating the famous writer Gulzar’s Hindi poems ‘Green Poems’ into Telugu in the name of ‘Akupacha Kavithalu’ in 2019.

An expert in reviewing films, writing poems in Telugu and English, Anand has written several books and directed a few short films and documentaries.

A resident of Ganeshnagar of Karimnagar, Anand completed Post Graduation courses in three subjects such as Philosophy, Library science and Telugu. He joined the government job as librarian in Manthani in 1978 and retired in 2017 while working in SRR Government Degree College here.

One of the founders of Karimnagar Film Society, Anand was a member of the Nandi Awards committee from 2007 to 2009. Presently, he is advisor to Sahiti Gouthami.

Expressing happiness on winning the prestigious award, he said that the award was an encouragement to his works and it would put more responsibility on him.

Translation works are important to know about the writing and culture of other states and countries, he opined.