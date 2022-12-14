Flex banners appear against Bandi in Karimnagar

The banners have questions to Sanjay Kumar, asking him what happened to the union government’s promise to ensure two crore jobs every year.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:59 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Karimnagar: Flex banners posing questions to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar have started appearing at different places at Vedira of Ramadugu mandal, where his Praja Sangrama Yatra is scheduled to pass through.

The banners have questions to Sanjay Kumar, asking him what happened to the union government’s promise to ensure two crore jobs every year. They also point out that at the same time, besides filling 2.25 lakh government jobs, the Telangana government had initiated steps to create 17 lakh jobs in the private sector through various companies that set up shop here.

Also Read Gangula assures dust-free roads in Karimnagar constituency

Some banners also talk about the 24 hour free power supply to farmers, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and other welfare schemes in Telangana, and ask Sanjay Kumar what the Centre had done for the development of the agriculture sector and welfare of farmers. They also question him on why national status was not accorded for a single irrigation project in the State, apart from asking him what was his role in the development of National Highways in the State? Except roads sanctioned during the tenure of former MP B Vinod Kumar, no new national highway had got funds from the Centre in the district, they point out.