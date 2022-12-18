Gangula wants doctor fraternity to make Karimnagar a health hub

Gangula Kamalakar asked the doctor fraternity to strive hard to make Karimnagar a hub for the health sector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar asked the doctor fraternity to strive hard to make Karimnagar a hub for the health sector.

Speaking after inaugurating a private hospital here on Sunday, Kamalakar said Karimnagar was far ahead in the health sector and advanced treatment was being provided to patients in the town.

Earlier, people used to visit Hyderabad to get treatment for heart, kidney and other chronic diseases.

However, the situation has changed and all super specialty treatments were being provided in the town itself. Besides Karimnagar, patients from four surrounding districts were also approaching doctors in the town for treatment.

Informing that the Government Medical College would start from next year, he wanted both government and private doctors to work to provide better treatment to the poor.

The Minister also participated in a free medical camp organized by Abubakar Education Welfare and Charitable Trust in association with Citizen Hospital at Khanpura here.

Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao and corporators were present.