Varsities to get VCs by January-end: Vinod

Hyderabad: The appointment of Vice-Chancellors in State universities would be done by the State Government by the end of January 2021, said B Vinod Kumar Vice-Chairman, Telangana State Planning Board. The process of appointment of the VCs has been expedited with an aim to complete in a month, he said.

Addressing at a seminar on ‘Higher Education-Post Covid-19 era’ organised by Excel India in association with Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) here on Wednesday, Vinod Kumar said the opinion on holding recruitment to teaching faculty posts in all universities in one stroke would be presented to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

He said the Chief Minister has permitted recruitment to nearly 1,061 posts in all universities. Some States like Bihar have attempted to do comprehensive recruitment to teaching posts in all universities in one go and there was a need to ponder over this, he said.

“Though the government orders were issued for recruitments in all universities, it could not progress due to various reasons. We will present the idea to the Chief Minister on bringing in legislation, if needed, for recruitment to teaching faculty posts in all universities at one stroke,” he said.

In the new State of Telangana, Vinod said the Chief Minister has taken several developmental measures with respect to power generation, irrigation projects, agriculture, and welfare schemes.

In the education sector, the emphasis was laid on the residential system with the establishment of welfare schools including BC, Minority, Social Welfare, and upgradation of KGBVs to intermediate, he said.

TSCHE chairman Prof T Papi Reddy, Commissioner of Technical and Collegiate Education Navin Mittal, TSCHE vice-chairman-I Prof R Limbadri, TSCHE vice-chairman-II Prof. V Venkat Ramana among other officials took part in the event.

