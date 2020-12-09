Varun, Bhavitha claim top honors in TT tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: B Varun Shanker and N Bhavitha claimed top honours in the junior boys and girls sections respectively in the seventh Telangana State Stag District & State Table Tennis Championship that concluded at Anandnagar Welfare and Sports Association, Khairtabad, on Tuesday.

Final positions: Boys: 1. B.Varun Shanker, 2. Kesavan Kannan, 3. Arush Reddy, 4. Jatin Dev, 5. Vishal, 6. Pranav Nallari, 7. Raju, 8. Raghuram.

Girls: 1. N.Bhavitha, 2. K.Ikshitha, 3.S Nikhitha, 4. Mercy P, 5. Ananya Donekal, 6. Palak G, 7.Devi Sree, 8. Pooja Khajander

