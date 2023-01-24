Vasalamarri: ‘No salaries pending, property tax paid’

Deepak Tiwari denied rumours that villagers had stopped paying property tax after adoption of Vasalamarri by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:39 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Additional District Collector Deepak Tiwari attending grama sabha of Vasalamarri held on Tuesday

Yadadri-Bhongir: Additional District Collector (Local Bodies) Deepak Tiwari on Tuesday made it clear that no orders were issued by any authority to stop issuance of permissions for construction of houses and collection of property tax by the grama panchayat of Vasalamarri.

Speaking at the grama sabha of Vasalamarri, Tiwari denied rumours that villagers had stopped paying property tax after adoption of Vasalamarri by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Quoting official figures, he said Rs 2.5 lakh (100%) of property tax was collected by the grama panchayat in 2021-2022 and Rs 1.67 lakh (73%) was collected till January for the financial year 2022-23. The wages of the grama panchayat were paid up to December 2022.

The layout for re-development of Vasalamarri was made available with Grama Panchayat secretary and villagers could examine the same. The layout with housewise details would be explained to 50 villagers every day at the district collectorate using a projector soon, he added.

According to officials, Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha would lay the foundation stone for the new building of the grama panchayat at 3 pm on Wednesday. The State government had already sanctioned Rs 20 lakh for the GP building.