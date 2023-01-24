| Parks Developed At Gollapadu To Be Inaugurated Soon By Ktr Puvvada

Minister P Ajay Kumar inspected parks developed at Gollapadu channel area in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: Parks and sports facilities that were being developed at Gollapadu channel area would soon be inaugurated by IT Minister KT Rama Rao, informed Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Ajay Kumar directed municipal officials to complete all works at the earliest and keep the parks and sports facilities ready for inauguration. He along with District Collector VP Gautham and Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi inspected the parks on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said Rs.100 crore was being spent in developing the area and a pipeline was laid for underground drainage for about 11 km. 10 parks were being built, four parks were completed and works of six more parks were going on.

Along with that a sewage treatment plant (STP) was set up on the banks of Munneru. The parks have been developed in such a way that the modernised Gollapadu channel area land would not be encroached upon, Ajay Kumar said.

Basketball, shuttle and volleyball courts, a mega chess board, skating rinks, greenery, children’s parks, play equipment, Panchatatva Park, fountains, walking tracks, drinking water, public toilets, arches at the entrance of the park, open gyms and other facilities have been provided.

The parks were named after popular personalities like Telangana ideologue Prof. K Jayashankar , Kaloji Narayana Rao, Konda Laxman Bapuji, Manchikanti Ramakrishna Rao, Padmashri Vanajeevi Ramaiah, CPI leader Rajab Ali and others in a non-political way, the minister said.

Earlier in the day Ajay Kumar distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques worth Rs.92 lakh to the beneficiaries at his camp office. As many as 5964 cheques worth Rs.71.12 crore were distributed till date under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak scheme, he said.