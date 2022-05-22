Vasavi Group unveils two prestigious gated communities in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Taking the concept of walk-to-work thoughtfully and catering to the heavy influx of residents in the IT hub, Vasavi Group has unveiled two of its prestigious gated communities – Vasavi Atlantis at Narsingi and Vasavi Skyla at Hitec City. Member of Parliament, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and actor Mehreen Pirzada participated in the launch.

Vasavi Atlantis – a prestigious gated community has eight soaring towers with 45 floors and offers 2, 3, and 4 BHK lifestyle apartments, and sky villas ranging from 1250 to 3330 sft. Vasavi Skyla is a luxurious gated community that boasts five towers with 32 floors and offers 3, 4 and 5 BHK designer apart villas, apartments, sky villas ranging from 2100 to 7200 sft. The neoclassical-inspired project houses an exceptional 50,000 sft clubhouse to let its residents indulge in a new world of luxury.

Vasavi Group has announced a special launch offer from May 21 to June 30 offering 27 gm gold coin on booking a home at Vasavi Atlantis or Vasavi Skyla, a press release said.

Vasavi Group has built its success story on the foundation of quality, integrity, innovation, and unmatched customer service, the release said adding the real estate group has expanded its footmark across the twin cities and through their extraordinary journey traversing over 27 years, executed 30 residential projects and 17 commercial projects.