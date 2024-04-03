Vedic clinches chess title

Hyderabad: Vedic Tolwala emerged winner of the Under-15 boys category of the Prize Money Chess Tournament organised by Pragathi Chess Foundation at Sapthapadi Gardens, Bachupally, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

He recorded five points from as many rounds to seal the top spot ahead of Nihal Parvathaneni and A Santhosh Kumar in second and third places respectively.

Results: U-15 Boys : 1.Vedic Tolwala, 2. Nihal Parvathaneni 3.A Santhosh Kumar; Girls: 1. Abhirajshri Winsome, 2. Hasini Koppula, 3. S Mohathi; U-13 Boys: 1. S Jaideep Reddy, 2. E Sai Prudhvi, 3. T Nikshit; Girls : 1. C Nehasanvi, 2. Payyavula Lahari, 3. D Akshara Sreehitha; U-11 Boys: 1. Sathvik Gulakaram, 2. Advay Bharathram, 3. S Aasrithavathsala; Girls: 1. M Aaradhya Nissi , 2. Banothu Shashirekha, 3. Lakshmi Akshara; U-9 Boys: 1. A Shanmukha Vasudeva, 2. R Saathvik Chkaravarthy, 3. Tamoghna Suhas; Girls : 1. Dia Parthasarathy, 2. M Akshara Kalyani, 3. Banothu Humpy; U-7 Boys: 1. R Suhruth, 2. B Sai Mokshith, 3. Y Nivas Sai; Girls : 1. Sayyadh Raudah, 2. Rishika Janga, 3. Anaya Sharma.