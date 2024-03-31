| Kcr Reaches Out To Farmers Promises To Fight For Them

KCR reaches out to farmers, promises to fight for them

The BRS president commenced his tour from the Erravelli farmhouse and reached Darawath thanda in Palakurthy constituency on Sunday. He interacted with farmers, who mostly cultivated paddy crops.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 March 2024, 02:27 PM

Jangaon: Undeterred by the scorching heat, farmers gathered in large numbers to extend a grand welcome to Leader of Opposition and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekhar Rao, who inspected the withered crops and appealed to the ryots not to lose hope in the district on Sunday.

One of the farmers, Satyamma, said she dug up four borewells but in vain. Her crops in four acres had dried up due lack of water, resulting in debts of Rs.4 lakh. When Satyamma informed the BRS president that she had arranged her son’s marriage but due to crop loss, not a penny was left with her, Chandrashekhar Rao announced an assistance of Rs. 5 lakh for her.

“Farmers should not lose hope. Let’s fight for water and 24 hour free power, besides Rythu Bandhu and farm loan waiver,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.

Dhan Singh, another farmer said during the BRS rule, ryots did not face any issues.

“We ruined the golden era enjoyed under your leadership. Like always, we hoped water supply through canals but the Congress government betrayed us and left in the lurch,” Singh said.

As Chandrashekhar Rao headed towards Suryapet, the police intercepted his vehicle as part of MCC checking at Idulaparre Thanda check post. He later reached to Velugupally under Thungaturthy constituency and inspected the damaged crops. All along the route, people sporting pink scarfs and holding placards, demanding crop loss compensation, greeted the BRS Chief.