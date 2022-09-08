Vedakumar welcomes Kaloji Narayana Rao literature award to Sriramoju Haragopal

Hyderabad: Chairman, Deccan Heritage Academy, Vedakumar Manikonda on Thursday welcomed and expressed happiness over the State government’s decision to select eminent poet and historian Sriramoju Haragopal for the prestigious Kaloji Narayana Rao award in the field of literature.

On the occasion, Vedakumar Manikonda recalled his two-decades of association with Sriramoju Haragopal, who is also the Convenor of Telangana Kotta Charitra Brundam.

“Sriramoju Haragopal has contributed significantly in the field of history research. Since before the formation of Telangana, we have visited many historical places in Telangana and participated in exposing the treasure trove of yesteryears’ remains to the public,” Vedkumar said.

Sriramoju Haragopal is a great researcher who has embarked on a long journey towards history research and is introducing a new history in Telangana by excavating many neolithic, megalithic inscriptions, plaques, stone paintings, archaeological sites, and the history of ancient Buddhist and Jain temples deposited in all the districts of Telangana. Sriramoju Haragopal is a source of inspiration for many future historians with his research, he added.