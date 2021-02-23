Veernapalli school finds place in SCERT book

The inspiring transformation of Veernapalli school from a shabby building to a pleasant learning space, was published in the book ‘Transformation of Schools into Vibrant Learning Hub’ published by SCERT

By | Published: 12:05 am 12:59 am

Rajanna-Sircilla: Veernapalli village which was earlier known for frequent extremist activities is now winning laurels for its innovative idea of renovating the local government school and also found its place in a book published by the Education Department, earning its due recognition.

The inspiring transformation of Mandal Parishad Primary School (MPPS) at Veernapalli from a shabby building to a pleasant learning space, was published in the book ‘Transformation of Schools into Vibrant Learning Hub’ published by School Leadership Academy of Telangana State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

The MPPS at Veernapalli was just another government school and was in dire need of funds to improve its condition. During his visit to the village a couple of years ago, local MLA and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao found the school in poor condition and took an initiative to renovate it.

He immediately instructed the officials concerned to take all measures to give a facelift to the school building. Shortly thereafter, the officials hired a painter and developed the premises in an attractive manner at an expenditure of about Rs 1.5 lakh procured under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme of a corporate firm in 2018.

Among others, Rama Rao also adopted government schools in villages such as Desaipet of Ghambheraopet mandal, Rajampet of Yellareddypet mandal, Chikod of Mustabad mandal, and Ramannapet of Sircilla mandal as well as Haridasnagar, Padira, and Narayanpur were also painted attractively.

The three pages of the inspiring story of the Veernapalli school were published under the title ‘Out of Box Thinking Prompts Creative Ideas’ 2019-20 academic yearbook recently, along with 150 other such success stories. Interestingly, the story of Veernapalli school was the only success story from the entire erstwhile Karimnagar district to be published in the yearbook.

The story of the school starts with ‘The children of Veernapally village board Telangana express for everyday learning’, as school is painted as a railway station to retain the existing strength as well as attract students from private English media institutions. While the staff room is painted as a locomotive engine, three classrooms are painted as coaches. Besides the train, a beautiful garden has been developed on the school premises, teaching lessons with the help of a projector are also mentioned in the story.

Speaking to Telangana Today, headmaster B Gazan Nayak expressed happiness over the publication of the innovative story of his school in the SCERT book. “It would encourage the staff to come up with more innovative ideas,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .